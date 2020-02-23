Met Eireann extends rainfall warning to Limerick

A RAINFALL warning will come into effect in Limerick later this evening, with up to 25mm of water possible in the county.

Met Eireann has extended its yellow rainfall warning to Limerick, having initially issued the caution for 19 counties including Clare and Tipperary earlier.

The warning is in place from eight o’clock this evening.

The forecaster says that rain levels will be between 20 and 25mm, with higher totaly possible in upland areas.

The status yellow warning expires tomorrow morning at 8am.