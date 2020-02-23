Garda hospitalised after assault in Limerick

A GARDA officer has been taken to University Hospital Limerick after an assault from a teenager last night.

Gardai and members of the armed support unit attended the scene of an incident in Cruises Street at 11:30pm last night.

A man in his 20s was arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act and is due to appear in Limerick District Court on Monday, March 9 next.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy was also arrested for assaulting a garda member and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

The Garda member attended University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries and investigations are continuing.