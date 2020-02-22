Gardai investigate sudden death of Limerick man

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a domestic premises in Bruree in the early hours of Friday morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Emergency services also attended and the man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

It is understood a house party had taken place earlier in the night and one of the lines of enquiries is that it may have been an overdose.

The body was taken to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

One Bruree local said: "It was a big shock when I heard the news. He would be very well known. He has a little daughter as well. It is very sad."