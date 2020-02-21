Attorney general bids to halt retrial of Limerick man’s killers

NORTH Carolina’s attorney general is to challenge an American court ruling which granted a retrial for the killers of Janesboro man Jason Corbett.

In breaking news this evening, it’s emerged that attorney general Joshua H Stein has sought a temporary stay on the order for a retrial of Mr Corbett’s father-in-law and wife, Tom and Molly Martens, while he appeals the decision.

It now means the pair will likely remain in prison for the forseeable future, something which will no doubt be welcomed by the Corbett family

The pair won the right to a retrial, following their original convictions of the killing of the murder of two last year.

Mr Corbett, 39, a father-of-two, died from head injuries after being struck with a brick and a baseball bat at the home he shared with Ms Martens, his second wife, in Wallburg, North Carolina in 2015.

Ms Martens and her father, a former FBI agent, were both convicted of second degree murder after a trial in 2017. They both denied murder.