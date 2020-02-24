Limerick man was ‘like a rabbit in the headlights’ after being stopped by gardai

A YOUNG man who denied to gardai he was driving was like a “rabbit caught in the headlights”, Kilmallock Court heard.

Dylan Byrne, aged 22, of Todds House, Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to no insurance and no driving licence on September 21, 2018. Inspector Niall Flood said Mr Byrne was stopped a short period after driving a car in the Super Valu car park, Kilmallock.

“He denied knowing anything about the vehicle. He has no previous convictions,” said Insp Flood. Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Byrne, said his client recently moved to Kilmallock.

“He and his girlfriend moved here due to the affordable rent,” said Mr Power. “Why deny it?” asked Judge O’Leary.

“It was his first time in this situation. He should have put his hands up and co-operated. He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights. He apologises. He wants to get back to education,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary asked if Mr Byrne was “serious about returning to education?” “Yes. I’m going to LIT to see what courses are available,” said Mr Byrne.

Judge O’Leary said she was going to adjourn matters to “try and get you some help” with returning to education from the Probation Service. “Thank you very much,” said Mr Byrne.