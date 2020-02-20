Deaths in Limerick - February 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Ray Kearns of Monaleen Park, Castletroy, Limerick / Athenry, Galway. Retired Teacher and Schools Inspector. Ray died peacefully in the exceptional care of Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mairéad, dearest father of Sarah, Ev and Fiona and adored granddad of Leo and Molly, Harry, Keeva and Éabha, Dylan and Emma. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law John, David and Cian, sisters-in-law Rena, Madeline and Win, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jim & Ned and sisters Chris & Ber.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (February 21st) from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Saturday (February 22nd) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence New Extension.

The death has occurred of Moira Hennessy (née Byrnes), Church St., Sixmilebridge, Clare / Crecora, Limerick. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Late of Kilpeacon, Crecora, Co. Limerick. Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Michael, children Seamus, Caroline (Mc Mahon), Helen, Terry, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Tommy, grandchildren, sister Phyllis Flynn, brothers Paddy, Tony, Niall and Bernard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge this Friday evening (21st February) from 6pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to St. Finnachta's Church, Sixmilebridge. Funeral Mass Saturday (22nd February) at 12noon followed by burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dore of The Lough Cork and formerly of Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick : 19th February 2020. Pat beloved husband and best friend to Ann (nee O'Shea) died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his brothers Jim (twin), Bob, John, Maurice and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sister-in-law Eilish, brothers Michael and Donal, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher (P56WK40) on Friday from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Connery (née OLIVE ROBINSON) of Hayes, Middlesex, UK, Mayo / Ballylanders, Limerick. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Don formerly Ballylanders.Loving mother of Clare and Aileen and mother-in-law of Tom and Nana of Róisin, Johnnie and Órlaith. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Sarge and George, sisters-in-law Toni, Kathleen, Marie, Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law Dick, Michael and Dan, cousins Aideen and Orla, nieces, nephews, extended Robinson and Connery families and many friends. U.K. Funeral Mass at St Raphaels Catholic Church, Yeading, UB4 9JP on Tuesday the 25th February at 7pm.

Ireland Funeral Mass in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick V35 A3F4 on Thursday, the 27th of February 2020, at 11



The death has occurred of David Carey, formerly of Spring Grove, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick. David died suddenly in Brisbane Australia. Beloved son of the late Dermot & Miriam. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Clifton & Diarmuid, partner, son Jayden, Tanya & Alex, family & friends.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust KBRT. Funeral Arrangements Late

The death has occurred of Dr. Michael P. Browne of Sutton, Dublin / Limerick in the loving care of Howth Hill Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mona (née Henchy) and elder brother of Fr. Tom Browne, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his brother, the Loomes & Browne families, his in-laws, relatives & friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Howth on Saturday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née O'Meara), of Lower Gouig, Castleconnell, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by husband Paddy, daughters Lee and Laura, sister Breeda, brother in-law Des, sister in-law Breeda, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Times To Follow.