Residents run out of patience with pocket-park vandals in Limerick suburb 

LOCALS in Annacotty have grown so tired of repainting walls which have been destroyed by graffiti, that they have made the decision to leave the vandalism there.

“We are going to leave it to see what comes from it,” said one local, who says that they have removed the damage and repainted the walls “four or five times since Christmas”.

“If they want to put their message out there we're going to leave it. They are aged only 13 or 14 what can be done, they can’t be touched.”

The graffiti has been sprayed on a wall in an area known by locals as The Mural, following art work carried out by MulkearLIFE and local school children a decade ago.

The ‘pocket-park’ is located under the Dublin road bridge, next to the Mulkear river.

The area has a mural, a number of benches and a plaque dedicated to MulkearLIFE.

“There is a lovely mural done by the local kids there and these idiots want to paint across it. It has happened four or five times now. In the past we painted over the damage, but if that's their message, we're gonna leave it there. They obviously don't respect what is there.”

The concerned local says that gardai have been contacted and that CCTV is being viewed.

“We spoke to a garda sergeant this week and CCTV is being viewed and everything is being done. We want to get the message out there that we are taking this very seriously.

“The local kids are sick of it. They think it is disgraceful. We are exhausted, we are not doing it anymore.”

The graffiti includes slogans such as “up the ra” “end British rule” “Raheen rats” and more. It also included a number of names and social media details.

Commenting on the issue, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Castleconnell received a report of criminal damage caused to a bridge on Saturday 15th February 2020 at approximately 6.30pm.

“Graffiti was discovered under a bridge in Annacotty, Co.Limerick. Investigation ongoing.”