Limerick's new Independent joins Dáil colleagues, but ignored by Sinn Féin...so far

NEWLY elected Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue has revealed that Sinn Féin is the only party or grouping which has not sought him out.

“I have been talking to anyone who has contacted me,” he said, naming the various parties as well as Independents. “I got no call from May Lou. No call, no contact whatsoever,” he said in advance of the first sitting of the new Dáil this Thursday.

The Independent TD's plans to arrive in style in a vintage US car believed to have been part of JFK's motorcade when he visited Ireland in 1963 may have come unstuck (read story here) but it has not deterred him in the least.

He has, he said, been meeting different groups and has plans for more meetings. “I will listen and I will talk to everyone,” he said.

Asked about the formation of a government, he said: “It is so up in the air.” But he was adamant that what is needed is stable government. “Discussions will be ongoing and they will come to some arrangement. If not they will have to go back on the road,” he said.

It is something he is not afraid of. “You have to fight for your seat. If there is another election, I will give it my all.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan has accused Sinn Féin of being half-baked in their efforts to form a government and he has challenged their vaunted “determination” to lead a new, left-leaning government.

“They need to be smoked out. People need to see they are not serious about government formation,” he said.

Sinn Féin had effectively walked away “after 24 hours” he claimed and they were only now “reluctantly” engaging in talks.

“There is a very clear majority in the Dáil that wanted us out,” he continued. Nobody voted Sinn Féin for them to do nothing now, he pointed out. “They have an obligation. They shouldn’t be left off the hook,” he said.

Deputy O’Donovan has also castigated other members of the new Dáil who are, he said, “sitting on the sidelines” and “running away from responsibility now that the time has come for Government formation.”

It is time for the Independent and Hard Left members of the 33rd Dáil to clarify their position on going into Government,” he said. “Sinn Féin say they want a Government of the left; they now have the opportunity to create one. Why the radio silence from their would be partners in Government?”

Meanwhile, next Tuesday, John O’Donoghue, a brother of Richard, is expected to be co-opted to the council seat now left vacant as a result of the general election. John, a farmer and fence contractor, lives in Athlacca. He is married to Pauline and they have three children, Cormac, Eimear and Shane.

At the special meeting of Limerick City and County Council which is expected to take place next week, the Green Party is also expected to forward its nominee to take over the seat left vacant by the election of Brian Leddin to the Dáil. The party was meeting this Wednesday to make its decision.

In another development, Fine Gael’s Tom Neville, who lost his seat in the election, has indicated he is interested in running for the Seanad. “I will be seeking a nomination,” he told the Limerick Leader this week.