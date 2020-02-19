Limerick's Strand Hotel scoops Irish Breakfast Menu award for its 'outstanding offering'

LIMERICK's Strand Hotel has brought home the Irish Breakfast Menu award for its "outstanding offering" this week.

From classic breakfast favourites to dishes with a twist, the winners of the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in

association with Fáilte Ireland were the big announcement was made for the city centre hotel.

Now in their fourth year, the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the people and businesses that strive to make the first meal of the day as memorable as any fine dining experience, and with a real sense of place.

The Strand's executive chef, Tom Flavin said they were "thrilled" to bring home the award and is "delighted that our efforts at supporting local produce have been recognised".

Judged from menus submitted by participants in their 2020 Irish Breakfast Survey, Limerick Strand Hotel beat off still national competition winning Irish Breakfast Menu – Wild Atlantic Way Gateway.

The judges noted:

“Just across the Sarsfield Bridge from the main commercial heart of Limerick, this highly regarded modern hotel has a pleasant ambience, with great views from the upper floors - and, unusually for a large hotel, it's a good place to explore some of the foods of the region.

"This is all thanks to the efforts of Executive Chef Tom Flavin, who has been a Fáilte Ireland Food Champion and works

hard to make food provenance and seasonality a point of difference throughout the hotel, and especially in The River Restaurant”.

They judges also commented on the breakfast highlights at Limerick Strand including adding:

“Serving a good breakfast has always been a point of pride for Chef Flavin and the hotel is a previous winner in our Irish Breakfast Awards. The buffet boasts over 100 items - yet it is not the wide variety that makes it exceptional, but the care that has gone into the selection. Leading off with a mini-feature on the benefits of organic honey, this unusual breakfast menu next highlights some key suppliers - including J O’Dea Smoked Cheddar, Achill Island Sea Salt, Flesk Meats of Macroom (Irish Sausages) Leah’s Foods, Listowel (Black and White Pudding) and Sean Duggan, of Croom (Free Range Eggs and Honey) - thus setting the quality tone, before launching into what must be one of the country’s most extensive offerings of cold buffet and hot dishes from the chef’s station, in-house bakery and their own Limerick Strand Pantry Range Preserves and Chutneys. It is an outstanding offering by any standards - and it runs like clockwork too”.

The aim of the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland is to encourage everyone who is serving breakfast in Ireland to up their game and give visitors - both international and domestic - the best possible experience to start their day.

Recognising those who are already doing a great job is a key element in that process and, in seeking out the best, we look for an all round experience and genuine hospitality, as well as authenticity - and a sense of place.

For details on Limerick Strand visit www.strandlimerick.ie or contact the hotel on 353 61 421800