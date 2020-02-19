THE Limerick to Cork motorway will be developed broadly along the same corridor taken by the current N20 scheme, it has been announced.

The €1bn M20 project looks set to now be built from Limerick to Cork via Charleville and Mallow.

It follows a year-long study from the team responsible for developing the blueprint for the road, which studies say could create up to 5,000 jobs locally.

The team believes this performs route will perform the best in that it will provide the highest journey time savings between the two cities, has the potential to avert the greatest number of collisions, accidents and fatalities across the network, and allow the improvement in public transport service times and reliability.

On top of this, the proposed route will allow the greatest transfer of traffic from the existing road network onto the new scenario, and gives the opportunity to grow the Atlantic Economic Corridor by improviding links between West Cork and Kerry.

Public consultation on the project will take place in the latter part of this year, with the preferred option within the broad N20 corridor identified soon after.