Limerick woman attacked by partner in car park

A MAN who assaulted his former partner in the stairwell of a multi-storey car park has been warned he will go to jail if he attempts to contact her.

Sergej Klimovic, 38, of no fixed abode, received a suspended prison sentence in relation to the incident which occurred at Aviary Car Park, Dock Road on November 9, 2016.

Garda Aishling Keohane said the victim told gardai she had been chatting with Mr Klimovic when he attacked her without provocation after she suggested they were “not good for each other” and should end the relationship.

Garda Keohane said the woman was kicked and punched during the incident and that she thought the defendant was going to kill her.

CCTV from the stairwell was subsequently obtained and Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the incident was “graphically captured”.

The woman, who is aged in her mid-30s, attended St John’s Hospital a number of days later where she received treatment for bruising and soft tissue injuries.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said Mr Klimovic made some admissions but claimed his elbow had struck the woman by mistake.

A victim impact statement prepared by the woman was submitted to the court but was not read publicly given the sensitive nature of the contents.

Jack Nicholas BL said his client, who is originally from Lithuania, suffers from addiction difficulties and that while he has some previous convictions, he has no history of violence.

“It was a tumultuous relationship, it was passionate,” he told the court.

He said the incident wasn’t planned or premeditated and that his client accepts he behaved despicably.”

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell noted both Mr Klimovic and his former partner have since “moved on with their lives” and that Mr Klimovic would find it difficult to get appropriate treatment in prison.

He imposed a three year prison sentence which was fully suspended.