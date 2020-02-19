Man arrested after daylight burglary at Limerick city centre business

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a daylight burglary at a business in Limerick city centre.

The incident occurred at the MD Ultrasound clinic at The Crescent, off O'Connell Avenue, last Thursday at around 1.30pm.

Gardai in Henry Street received a report that a man had entered the staff area of the business and was found trying to get into some of the offices.

After being spotted by a staff member the man left via the front door. No items were reported to have been stolen.

An investigation was carried by Henry Street Gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday, 18th February. He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this Wednesday morning.