Limerick pupils mark day of internet safety

YOUNG digital natives at one of the most tech-savvy schools in the country led a day of highlighting the dangers and safe elements of the internet.

Pupils at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh in Limerick city hosted the Safer Internet Day on Monday, showing off their efforts to engage in technology in safe and creative way.

Patrick Looby, 2nd Year, is one of the ambassadors of the initiative. He said: “During Safer Internet day 2020 we don’t want to tell students that the internet is bad and that they shouldn’t use their phone, but to educate them on how to combat issues that they may encounter while on social media.

“Really it is to guide students, parents and teachers on what to do if a case of cyberbullying or anything of that nature is brought to their attention.”

Teacher Ciara Ni Dhrisceoil said that the school embeds technology in everything they do at the school “with great care and consideration”.

“We believe that wellbeing is core to the success and happiness of our students and we embrace the mindful and effective use of technology, not only in the classroom but beyond.

“Internet Safety is an ongoing topic that we discuss and reflect on with our students and Safer Internet Day is a focal point for all students, teachers and parents to reflect and discuss the ways in which we engage with social media and the internet in general,” she said.

Guest speakers during the day included psychologist Dr Maureen Griffin and local gardai with advice for the teenagers. The students also launched a website, entitled Ár Saol ar Líne, which means Our Lives Online, featuring multimedia and social content.