Burglars ‘fishing’ for car keys through letterboxes in Limerick

GARDAI have issued a warning over a recent burglary practice whereby burglars use fishing rods to steal car keys from homes.

Gda John Finnerty, of Henry Street, said that this is a “recent phenomenon” called “fishing”.

“Burglars are using fishing rods or pieces of wood with wire attached to them to fish out car keys which are left on a hall table directly inside the front door of the house. The keys are hooked onto the fishing rod and removed.

“We have seen in many cases that the car keys are then used to access the family car which is then stolen. In some instances two cars belonging to the same family are stolen.

"We would advise all householders not to leave the keys to the house, car keys or indeed any keys on a hall table directly inside the front door. Please bring the keys up to the bedroom when retiring for the night.”