Female student robbed of phone in Limerick city centre attack

GARDAI are investigating a robbery in which a female student was “attacked from behind” and had her phone stolen in Limerick city centre.

The incident occurred on Lord Edward Street on Wednesday evening at around 6.05pm when the student was returning home from college.

Speaking of the incident, Henry Street garda John Finnerty said that the “thief stole her mobile phone and ran off with it. It is unknown what direction the thief went in or what his description was.

"The victim was clearly traumatised but unhurt. If you were in Lord Edward St at approx.. 6.05pm last Wednesday and witnessed this attack or have any details on same, then we would like to hear from you.”

Gardai at Roxboro Road garda station have launched an investigation into the matter. If you have any information in relation to the robbery, contact 061 214340 or any garda station.