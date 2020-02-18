Limerick woman pressured by criminal elements avoids jail for storing weapon

A SINGLE mother who was pressured by criminal elements to store a firearm and ammunition at her home has avoided a prison sentence.

Geraldine Daly, 37, of Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, had pleaded guilty to suspicious possession of a Beretta semi-automatic shotgun and four cartridges on May 23, 2018.

The shotgun, which had been stolen in Tullamore, County Offaly 18 months earlier, was in a poor condition but was functional.

After the gun was found in her bedroom, Ms Daly made admissions telling gardai she had been instructed to store the firearm and cartridges for another person.

Imposing a five-year suspended sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said he was satisfied duress was a serious factor and that Ms Daly did not benefit in any way.