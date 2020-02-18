Students from Limerick schools to take part in Linguistics Olympiad

LIMERICK secondary school students have been exercising their lateral thinking language skills in the 12th All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad.

Students from Salesian College Pallaskenry and Coláiste Chiaran joined over 1,000 secondary school students nationwide to take part in the preliminary round of the 2020 All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) last week.

Run by the ADAPT Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Digital Media Technology, the AILO contest challenges secondary school students to apply logic and reasoning skills to solve complex puzzles in unfamiliar languages.

AILO helps students to develop problem-solving expertise. The contest helps students to develop transferable skills relevant to maths, coding, and languages.

Read also: University of Limerick researchers team up with Brazilian police to tackle child porn on dark web

Researchers from ADAPT have run over 30 free national workshops to help students learn and prepare for the Olympiad.

Speaking ahead of the round, Prof Vincent Wade, director of ADAPT said: “The All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) challenges students to use their lateral thinking skills to solve puzzles in languages from all over the globe. Students must analyse the data they are given to work out the ‘rules’ of this new language”.

The top 100 students from the preliminary round will qualify for the National Final on March 11 in Dublin City University. Four students will go on to represent Ireland at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) in Latvia in July 2020.