UPDATE: Fresh weather warning given for Limerick

A FRESH Status Yellow Wind Warning has been given for Limerick.

According to Met Eireann, Limerick will see southwest winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills, with a risk of coastal flooding.

Status Yellow - Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Valid from 22:00 Sun, 16-Feb-2020 until 03:00 Mon, 17-Feb-2020#StormDennis pic.twitter.com/tlmIiMVwa2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2020

The warning will be valid from 10pm this Sunday evening to 3am Monday morning.

The warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry.

It will follow on from the Orange Warning currently in place.

