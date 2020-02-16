WEATHER: Limerick set for unsettled week with possibility of wintery showers

The effects of Storm Dennis will continue to be felt across Limerick this Sunday evening. It will be very windy with squally showers of rain and hail, along with the risk of thunder. Southwest winds will be very strong with gales and some severe or damaging gusts. Stormy conditions in coastal areas may also bring a risk of flooding.

It will be very windy or stormy early this Sunday night, especially in coastal areas, with strong to gale force and very gusty southwest winds. Later in the night, winds will ease somewhat, but will continue to be fresh to strong and gusty. There will be further heavy showers of rain and hail, with wintry falls on higher ground and a risk of thunder. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.

Monday will be a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and heavy showers of rain or hail. There will again be a risk of thunder and some of the showers will turn wintry on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds becoming strong at times in coastal areas.

Monday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered wintry showers, these most frequent over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday will continue cold, bright and breezy with sunshine and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Tuesday night will be cold with frost in places. Rain will develop in the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

On Wednesday, rain will spread eastwards across the country and will continue through the day and on Wednesday night, eventually clearing overnight with showers following. A milder day with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees and fresh southerly winds.

Thursday will be cold and bright with sunny spells and occasional showers or rain or hail with sleet or snow possible on high ground. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees

On Friday, rain will spread eastwards across the country with fresh to strong southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

The weather will continue unsettled next weekend with spells of rain or showers.