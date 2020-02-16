Deaths in Limerick - February 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Kelly (née Horan) of Barnagh, Templeglantine, Limerick, Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, 16th February 2020. Predeceased by husband Jim Joe and her daughter in law Ita. Sorely missed by her sons Tim and Seamus, daughters Margaret, Bridget and Ann, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Being received at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, on Monday, 17th February, and reposing there from 5 to 8pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday, 18th February, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Reilig Na Trionoide. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Association of Ireland, Adare branch.



The death has occurred of Marie Corbett (née MANSELL) Bohernore, Knocklong, Limerick.Marie, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Jim. Sadly missed by her children Noel, Louise, Enda and Jenny, grandchildren Ella, Ben, Joe, Dylan, Jamie, Ava and baby Elliot, brothers and sisters Susie, Eily, Kathleen, Statia, Pa, Fan, Mag and Bernie, brothers and sisters in law, son and daughters in law, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35A3F4 this Monday evening, 17th Feb., from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong on Tuesday morning (18th) for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.