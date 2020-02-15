Storm Dennis to bring 'wet and windy' weather to Limerick with Yellow Warning in place

STORM Dennis looks set to bring with it some very “wet and windy” weather with it as it hits Limerick this weekend.

two separate status yellow weather warnings for Limerick.

The first of the warnings - for strong winds - takes effect from 3am on Saturday and will remain in place until 8pm.

It warns of squally Southerly winds veering Southwesterly with mean speeds of between 50km/h and 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

In a weather advisory posted on Twitter, Met Eireann said: “Storm Dennis will bring very wet and windy weather today. Strong to gale force southerly winds will continue with severe gusts and localised thunderstorms. Localised flooding is expected, with some coastal overtopping along the Atlantic seaboard. Highs today of 9 to 12 degrees.”

The worst of the weather will occur between 3am on Saturday and 12 midday on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange - Wind warning has been implemented for Wexford and Waterford.