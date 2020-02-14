Heartbroken Limerick family start a fundraiser to give daughter 'a proper burial'

THE family of a young woman, who tragically died within hours of being discharged from University Hospital Limerick, have started a fundraiser to give their daughter “a proper burial.”

Melanie Sheehan, from Corbally, started the GoFundMe page to pay for “a funeral that should never have happened and a girl who should still be with us today.”

Her daughter, Eve Cleary, 21, died suddenly after a blood clot travelled to her heart on July 19.

The family claim that Eve had spent 17 hours on a trolley and was later discharged after inconclusive CT and x-ray scans, though she had complained about numbness in her leg.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Melanie said: We would like to give Eve her own little corner of the world where all of her family and friends can go and remember her and we as her parents are ready to finally lay her to rest ,she was too amazing not to share.”

In a description on the fundraiser, Melanie added

“We are trying to raise money to give Eve a proper burial. A funeral that should never have happened and a girl who should still be with us today.

“It's hard to ask people for money for anything. But especially for something like this which never should have happened. Help us to give this poor child a final place to rest with her family and friends can visit”

