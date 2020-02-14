Limerick mother and daughter have a double wedding on Valentines day

THERE was double the love in Castletroy this Valentine's day, as a mother and daughter shared their wedding day.

Patricia and Aisling were both wed to their respective fiances in the Castletroy Park Hotel.

They were joined by their family and friends.

The Castletroy Park Hotel shared the news of the very special day on Facebook.

In a post, the hotel said: “It was a very romantic Valentine's day here at Castletroy Park with not one but two weddings taking place! Mother and daughter Patricia & Aisling were both wed today, surrounded by family and friends. Congratulations to you both and wishing you all the best for the future! #doublethelove”