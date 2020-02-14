Deaths in Limerick - February 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa MOORE (née McMahon) of Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick / Ennistymon, Clare Teresa MOORE

Formerly of Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Teresa died peacefully, in her 93rd year, at Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom. Much loved mother of Pat, Michael, Tom, Martina & Kieran and dearest mother-in-law to Marian, Paula, Roz, Barry & Thérése, darling granny Teresa to her twelve grandchildren and two precious great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her family, special niece Helen Stewart, all other relatives, many friends and her kind neighbours.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Feb. 16th) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Feb. 17th) at 11:30am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.



The death has occurred of Pauline Johnson (née Callanan) of Ardclough, Kildare / Limerick. Johnson (nee Callanan), Pauline, Ardclough, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Limerick, February 14th 2020, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Micheal, brothers John, Denis and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.