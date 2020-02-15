Limerick man charged over seizure of €196,000 in cash

A MAN has been charged with money laundering offences following the seizure of almost €200,000 in cash at a house in Limerick city.

Alan Murphy, 40, of Windsor Court, Castletroy View who appeared before Limerick District court is facing trial on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court.

He is charged under Section 7 of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 in relation to the seizure of €198,870 in cash at a house at Reidy Court, Garryowen on March 15, 2019.

It is the State case that the money which was seized was the proceeds of criminal activity.

Following a brief procedural hearing, Mr Murphy was remanded on bail until April 8, next to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.