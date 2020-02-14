Thousands without power in county Limerick

THOUSANDS of people in a County Limerick town have been left without power.

Over 2000 people have been left without electricity in Abbeyfeale and the surrounding areas.

It is expected that power will return to the area around 1pm.

We have a fault in the #Abbeyfeale and surrounding areaa of #CoLimerick. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. The current restoration time is 13.15pm. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 14, 2020

In a post on ESB’s Power Check website, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

We have a fault in the #Abbeyfeale and surrounding area of #CoLimerick. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. The current restoration time is 13.15pm. Updates on http://powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience.