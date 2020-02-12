Deaths in Limerick - February 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Eleanor Connolly (née O'Neill) of Aisling, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Eleanor Connolly (nee O'Neill) (Aisling, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Cappamore) 12th February 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved mother of Susie. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Paulo, her beloved grandchildren Jordan and Moya, sister Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening (Feb. 13th) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Friday (Feb. 14th) at 1pm followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Eggelton of Rockstown, Grange, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick. Formerly of Bradford-on-Avon, U.K. Suddenly, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved Partner of the late Madeline McCarrick. Very deeply regretted by his sons Stephen, Phil & Andy & their Families, the Ryan Family, friends & neighbours.



Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (Feb. 15th) from 6.30pm to 8pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Sunday (Feb. 16th) at 10.30am with Funeral afterwards to Taylors Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred of Grainnè Hickey of Tervoe, Clarina, Limerick, V94 PPK6 / Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of Cragaun, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle & Orthodontic Department, H.S.E., Limerick. Suddenly, at her home. Beloved daughter of the late Pat & Mary Hickey. Dearly loved mum of Aaron & Ali, cherished sister of Sinèad. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law D.J., the Behan Family, uncles, aunts, cousins & large circle of friends.

Reposing at home in Tervoe, Clarina, Friday (Feb. 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (Feb. 15th) to St. Nessan's Church, Rahen to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of David Upton of Old Mill, Newcastle West, Limerick, V42 X560. Died on Wednesday 12th February 2020 peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Helen and Seamus, sister Kate, brother-in-law Colum, uncles, aunts, niece and nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (V42X560) on Friday 14th February from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Arriving at the Church of the the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday 15th February for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Team, Newcastle West.