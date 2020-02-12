University of Limerick writer in residence assaulted in alleged hate crime in Dublin

GARDAÍ are investigating an assault on the University of Limerick writer in residence who was injured in an alleged homophobic attack in Dublin earlier this month.

Author Gavin McCrea was attacked by a group of six boys, aged between 12 and 14 in Dartry Park, Rathmines on February 1.

McCrea suffered a broken nose and a broken cheekbone when he was assaulted by the youths, who allegedly pushed him to the ground and proceeded to further assault him.

It is believed that gardai are treating the assault as a possible hate crime

He was taken to St James Hospital for treatment.

McCrea is the author of the novel Mrs Engels, which was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize and Desmond Elliott Prize in 2016

News of the assault was first reported in El País, a newspaper based in Madrid.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they were investigating that assault, and that thus far, no arrests had been made.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man in his early 40s that occurred at approximately 5.50pm on Saturday 1st February 2020 at Dartry Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6,” a garda spokesperson said.

“It's reported the man was approached by a number of juveniles who allegedly pushed him to the ground and proceeded to further assault him. He was taken to St James Hospital with facial injuries.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”