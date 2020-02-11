Car overturns in incident as Limerick motorists face treacherous road conditions

EMERGENCY services have dealt with an incident involving an overturned car in County Limerick as motorists faced treacherous road conditions this Tuesday morning.

#LIMERICK Overturned car dealt with at Lees Cross. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 11, 2020

The incident occurred at Lees Cross on the Newcastle West-Kilmallock Road.

According to AA Roadwatch, commuters will face delays in the Adare area due to snowy conditions and roadworks in the village.