Sister of murdered Limerick man says Martens “orphaned Jason's children.”

THE FAMILY of Jason Corbett have said that the actions of Molly Martens and Tom Martens “orphaned Jason's children.”

“We all know what happened. Jason was beaten around his head with a brick and baseball bat. Molly and Thomas Martens continued to beat Jason after he died. His two children were left orphaned as a result. Jason’s children, Jack and Sarah, had to be sheltered by police from seeing what the Martens inflicted on their father,” the family have claimed.

“The autopsy has not changed nor have the horrific details of Jason’s death. The Martens total lack of injuries at the scene have not changed. The fact that Jason was drugged has not changed,” they said.

In a statement given to the Limerick Leader by Tracey Corbett Lynch, (Jason's sister) and her husband David Lynch, they say they had not expected the decision to order a retrial for the father and daughter who are accused of murdering the Limerick man in 2015.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the messages of support from Ireland, the United States and indeed from across the world following the North Carolina Court of Appeal decision last week, to order a retrial for Tom and Molly Martens in respect of the murder of our beloved Jason.

“We had not expected this decision. We fully respect the Court of Appeals process and the law in North Carolina though we are obviously disappointed. We are now confident the North Carolina Supreme Court will uphold the convictions for second degree murder on appeal. We will continue to support the Davidson County and North Carolina prosecutors who helped us get justice for Jason in 2017.”

It is alleged that Tom, 68 and Molly, 34 Martens beat the businessman and father-of-two to death as he lay asleep and helpless in bed.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, claimed he acted in self-defence and alleged Mr Corbett had been attacking his second wife, Molly, who is Mr Martens’ daughter.

However, Jason’s family maintained that the Irish businessman was planning to bring his children back to his native Limerick amid increasing concerns over his wife's mental health problems.

Jason’s family also claim that not once during the five-week trial did Tom or Molly Martens offer any evidence of abusive behaviour by Jason prior to August 2, 2015 - when they say he was drugged and beaten to death.

“Tom Martens, who offered evidence in his own defence, is on record as saying he never witnessed or heard any abusive behaviour by Jason towards Molly in the previous four years of their marriage. The children recanted their statements,” the family have said.

“Molly Martens did not offer evidence in her own defence at her trial - but was perfectly willing to use US television to cast malicious slurs which she did not relate or substantiate from the witness box. She refused to give evidence,” the family claim

“The actions of Tom and Molly Martens orphaned Jason's children by his beloved late first wife, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick. All of these facts remain the same. Jason is dead. We hope, trust and pray that the North Carolina Supreme Court will now see that justice is upheld,” they added.

Tracey and David also took the time to thank people for their kind words of support.

“We want to thank the people in the US and Ireland for your words of comfort, support, your kindness in comments, letters, emails and messages over the past week.

It really means so much to our family and we are so very grateful. It is such a comfort knowing that so many people support and back us during this horrible time. Our family also knows that the truth will not change.”