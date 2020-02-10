Deaths in Limerick - February 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Connor (née Daly) of Kickham Avenue, Prospect, Limerick and late of Ballyclough Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick. 10th February 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Joe, Paul, and Pat, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Michael, Billy, John and Gerry, sisters Mary, Theresa, Frances, Brenda, Ina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday evening (11th Feb) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (12th Feb) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Meaney (Ballincollig, Cork and late of Nolan’s Cottages, Limerick) on February 10th 2020, peacefully, at his home. Pat (late of Coláiste Choilm), beloved husband of Mary (nee Brennan) and loving dad to Natasha and Sharon, fond grandad of Ciarán, Aisling, Lola-May (Lola-P), Ríona and Aoife, son of the late Joe and Breda and brother of the late Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Kieran and Stuart, Stuart’s son Harry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Bridie, brothers Eugene and Sam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A celebration of Pat’s life will take place on Tuesday (11th) at 6.00pm in Halla Phádraig, Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, (Eircode P31 NY77) followed by refreshments. Private cremation to take place later. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Oisin) Liddy of 4 Sydenham Terrace, Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Formerly of Aer Rianta. Joseph (Oisin) died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving children Susan, Yvonne, Dermot, Criena, Oonagh, Kevin, Bryan & Wesley, their mother Kitty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his only sister Finola, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Ballinacurra Road, Eircode: V94 AN2T, on Tuesday (Feb. 11th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. on Wednesday (Feb. 12th) for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial after in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Joanne Joynt (née O'Hara) of Loughrea, Galway / Dublin / Limerick / Westmeath who passed away on Sunday the 9th February 2020, in the wonderful care of the staff of Galway Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband and best friend William (Bill), dearly loved mother of Deborah and Rachel. Adored grandmother will be dearly missed by her granddaughter Felicity. Deeply mourned by her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Joanne will lie in repose at home, Loughrea (H62 NY97) on the evening of Tuesday 11th February, from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea for Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 12th at noon. Joanne will be cremated at a private service.No flowers, donations to Galway Hospice Foundation

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) CARMODY (née Power) of Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick. Kitty died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Billy, Tony, Brenda & the late Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandsons Geoffrey & Wesley, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister Brenda, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Tuesday (11th Feb.) from 5:30pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (12th Feb.) at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Madeline Bridgeman (née O'Connell) of Clyduff, Lisnagry, Limerick peacefully, at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, daughters Yvonne, Charlene and Hazel, son Seamus, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers Mike and Johnnie, sister Breda, extended family, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, on Tuesday 11th February for 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Nicola (Nikki) Dignam (née Lyons) Nunscross, Ashford, Co. Wicklow and formerly Castletroy, Limerick, 9th February 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Alan, children Anna, Kian and Nial, mother Renza, father Ken, sisters Jennifer and Karen, brother Keith, mother-in-law Tussie, father-in-law Bobby, brothers-in-law Tom, Owen, Robert, Richard, Peter and Charles, sisters-in-law Alex, Jane, Joanne, Amanda and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Nikki will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003) Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Ashford Wednesday for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 087 2888981