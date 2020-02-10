WATCH: Traffic diverted as Storm Ciara knocks large tree in Limerick city centre
Photo: Adrian Butler
LIMERICK fire service are currently at the scene of a fallen tree in the city centre this Monday afternoon.
The tree uprooted and fell just outside Sarsfield House on Francis Street shortly after 3pm, blocking the footpath and a line of traffic.
#StormCiara - large tree blocking lane of traffic on Francis Steeet near Hunt Museum. Thank you to those who sent the alert my way! pic.twitter.com/7a8IMOyDXh— Rebecca Laffan (@becca_laffan) February 10, 2020
No cars or people were involved in the incident, with the area blocked off and traffic diversions currently in place.
A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning is in place until 8pm tonight.
