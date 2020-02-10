WATCH: Traffic diverted as Storm Ciara knocks large tree in Limerick city centre

Rebecca Laffan

Reporter:

Rebecca Laffan

Email:

rebecca.laffan@iconicnews.ie

Photo: Adrian Butler

LIMERICK fire service are currently at the scene of a fallen tree in the city centre this Monday afternoon. 

The tree uprooted and fell just outside Sarsfield House on Francis Street shortly after 3pm, blocking the footpath and a line of traffic. 

No cars or people were involved in the incident, with the area blocked off and traffic diversions currently in place. 

A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning is in place until 8pm tonight. 