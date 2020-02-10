BREAKING: Fine Gael's Kieran O'Donnell returns to the Dail after securing third Limerick City seat

FINE GAEL's Kieran O'Donnell will be returning to Dail Eireann after being elected to the Limerick City constituency on the eighth count this Monday morning.

O'Donnell, who served as a Government senator since 2016, secured an additional 2,105 votes from Senator Maria Byrne's transfers, to see him past the quota with a total of 9,754 votes.

O'Donnell missed out on the fourth and final seat in the 2016 election, having secured 7,849 votes in a tight race against Labour's Jan O'Sullivan.

It was a role reversal from 2016 when Mr O'Donnell was eliminated in favour of the outgoing Labour TD, and as the returning officer announced his election, there was an outpouring of emotion from the Castletroy man and his supporters.

He said: "I'm feeling thrilled and delighted to be back in Dail Eireann, representing the constituency of Limerick City and North Tipperary. We had a fantastic campaign. The public we met on our journey, it's a fitting tribute to them to get their endorsements."

Mr O'Donnell pledged to push for the new 60-bed unit at University Hospital Limerick and the M20, as well as extra gardai in Limerick.

"We need our fair share in Limerick and North Tipperary. I intend to continue that work to ensure we get our fair share," he added.

He declined to comment on calls for An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's resignation, only to say "We as a party and as a group need to reflect collectively as to what message the public have given us as a party."

Continue to follow our blog at www.limerickleader.ie