Man in possession of €28k worth of drugs arrested in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 20's this Sunday morning in the Dooradoyle area, where €28,100 worth of suspected drugs

was also seized.

"Shortly before midday, Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit in Limerick, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Gouldavoher Estate," said a garda spokesperson.

"During the search Gardaí seized €27,000 of suspected MDMA, €900 of suspected cannabis herb and €200 of suspected LSD. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

"A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996."