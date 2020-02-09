Deaths in Limerick - February 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Nicola ( Nikki ) DIGNAM (née Lyons)

Nunscross, Ashford, Wicklow / Castletroy, Limerick of Nicola ( Nikki ) DIGNAM

Nicola (Nikki) Dignam (née Lyons) Nunscross, Ashford, Co. Wicklow and formerly Castletroy, Limerick, 9th February 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Alan, children Anna, Kian and Nial, mother Renza, father Ken, sisters Jennifer and Karen, brother Keith, mother-in-law Tussie, father-in-law Bobby, brothers-in-law Tom, Owen, Robert, Richard, Peter and Charles, sisters-in-law Alex, Jane, Joanne, Amanda and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Nikki will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003) Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Ashford Wednesday for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 087 2888981

The death has occurred of James (Jim) LARKIN Clash, Athea, Limerick. James (Jim) Larkin, Clash, Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at Kerry University Hospital, on 8th February 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Anne, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Ted Mulcahy.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son Liam, daughters Bridget (Mulcahy – Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale), Margaret (Corbett – Meanus), Geraldine (Brouder – Moyreen, Ballyhahill), Kathy (Lenihan – Mountcollins), & Anne Marie (O’Sullivan – Lower Athea), sons-in-law John, Patsy, Seamus & Connie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Patrick (Larkin – Templeglantine), sisters Breda (O’Kelly – Caherconlish) & Margaret (Kelly – Bruree), sister-in-law Hannah, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, on Monday evening (10th Feb) from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Tuesday (11th Feb) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Kerry University Hospital. Traffic Management will be in place, your co-operation would be appreciated. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’