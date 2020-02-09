Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued for Limerick

A NATIONAL Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning has been issued this Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in Limerick set to drop at the beginning of next week.

The warning is in place from midnight tonight until midnight Tuesday, with widespread wintry showers expected for the duration.

Temperatures will drop as low as 2 degrees in Limerick on Tuesday, with frequent rainfall forecasted for the start of the week.

Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes.