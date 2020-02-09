Limerick motorists urged to drive with caution due to reports of fallen trees
LIMERICK road users are urged to drive with caution in parts of the city and county this Sunday morning as Storm Ciara continues.
A tree is reportedly hanging over the road near the turnoff for Murroe in Cappamore, with fire services attending the scene.
Meanwhile, a tree has fallen down between Longpavment and Quinpool on the R464. Gardaí are on the scene.
The Status Orange wind alert is in place until midday today.
