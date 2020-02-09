Storm Ciara results in severe road flooding in parts of Limerick
THERE are reports of heavy flooding outside Limerick city this Sunday morning, as a Status Orange rainfall warning came into place nationwide at 5am.
The N69 between Robertstown and Foynes northbound towards Limerick city is subject to heavy flooding.
Meanwhile, the village of Shanagolden is reportedly very flooded according to the fire service.
Drivers are advised to approach both these areas with caution.
