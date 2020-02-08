Shannon Airport cancels UK flights as weather conditions worsen

TWO flights from Shannon Airport have been cancelled as weather conditions are set to worsen in the next 24 hours.

The regional airport has alerted passengers that flights tomorrow to and from London Heathrow are cancelled due to London weather impact.

⚠️Passenger Advisory⚠️



Aer Lingus flights tomorrow EI 384 and E1 385 to and from London Heathrow are cancelled due to London weather impact. Aer Lingus will be in contact with passengers directly regarding refunds or alternative flight options. — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) February 8, 2020

Shannon Airport is advising passengers to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before travelling to the airport due to two separate weather warnings being put in place nationally.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place until 3pm tomorrow, with a Status Orange wind warning in place from 5am to midday tomorrow.