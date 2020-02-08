Limerick city fire units attend car fire on M20

FOUR fire units from Limerick city are currently at the scene of a car fire on the M20 this Saturday afternoon.

The units were alerted to the incident near the Cork exit at J5 of the M20 at 4.25pm.

Units from Henry Street garda station are also at the scene, and are advising drivers of delays in the area.

Emergency services say this is not blocking any lanes, however smoke may affect visibility.

There are no current reports of injuries.