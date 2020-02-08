Deaths in Limerick - February 8, 2020

The death has occurred of John Slattery of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick. John died peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Annie and dearest father of Ray, Phil, John, Joan, Ger, Mary, Robert, Tracy and the late Franc and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kitty (Menaghan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Monday (10th Feb.) from 6pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (11th Feb.) at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Johnny) McGrath (The Paddocks, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of St. Ita Street, St. Mary’s Park) 8th February 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Dearly loved father of Keith, Shane and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Marite and Siobhan, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Michael, Meagan, Shane, Sarah, Jade, Kelli, Connor, great-grand daughter Lara, brothers Dominic and Martin, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening (10th February) from to 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (11th February) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.