Status Orange wind warning in place for Limerick

A STATUS Orange wind warning will be in place nationally tomorrow as Storm Ciara is anticipated to produce very strong southwest winds.

The warning is in place between 5am and 12pm this Sunday, with average wind speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.

A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Limerick and the rest of the country from midday today until 3pm tomorrow.