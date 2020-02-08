Man in his 20s charged with theft from Limerick filling station

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with nine incidents of theft from filling stations across the country, one of which occurred in Limerick.

The man in his 20's was arrested and charged by gardai in Shannon this Friday, and is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 5pm today.

"Yesterday evening, gardaí from the Clare Division Roads Policing Unit carried out a high-visibility checkpoint in the Smithstown area, Shannon, Co Clare as part of a planned operation," said a garda spokesperson, "during the course of the checkpoint, a car was observed turning away from the checkpoint and was subsequently intercepted by a patrol car.

"The car, which was previously known to Gardaí in connection with a number of theft incidents, displayed no tax or insurance and was seized by gardaí. The driver of the vehicle, a male aged in his 20s, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and brought to Shannon Garda Station for questioning.

"During the course of his detention, the man admitted to nine incidents of theft at filling stations between December 8, 2019 and February 2, 2020, during which he drove away from the premises without paying for fuel. The incidents occurred in various locations (four in Limerick, one in Swords, one in Clonmel, two in Shannon and one in Waterford)."