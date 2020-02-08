Limerick fire services attend scene of major shed and house fire

UNITS from two Limerick fire services attended the scene of a major house fire on the outskirts of the city this Saturday morning.

Just before 3am, three units from Limerick City and one unit from Cappamore were called to the scene of a blaze in Lynwood Park.

It is believed that a fire originating from a shed on the premises set alight a kerosene tank, which in turn set fire to the roof of the house.

A man in his 80's was rescued from the house with no injuries.