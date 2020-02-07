Deaths in Limerick - February 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Robert D'Motto, Kyle, Emly, Co. Tipperary & formerly of California, U.S.A. Robert died peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. 7/Feb/20. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (nee Joy), daughter Irene, son Oscar and grandchildren, brother-in-law Rev Laurence Joy (Mexico), nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emy, Co. Tipperary, Saturday (8/Feb/20) for 1pm prayer service, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick J (Pa) Lyons, Drombeg, Athlacca, Limerick. February 6th, 2020. Peacefully, in the tender care of all the staff at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Brother of the late John.Sadly missed by his wife Theresa (née Cregan), sons Michael and Carl, daughter Eleanor Conway (Ennis), brother Joe (Ballinasloe), daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Remains arriving at St. John the Baptist, Church, Athlacca (V35KN56) on Saturday at 6 pm with reposal until 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Tony KIELY of Windsor Court, Castletroy View, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Irish Rail. Tony died peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Constance, children Evelyn & David, grandchildren April & Owen, son-in-law Dave, David’s partner Elaine, siblings Marie, Tommy, Paddy & Dessie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Monday (10th Feb.) from 5pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (11th Feb.) at 11am. Burial after in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Pat Hickey of Basingstoke, England and formerly of Clonshire, Adare, Co. Limerick.vPredeceased by his loving wife Kitty and brother James.vDeeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Stephen (Adare) and Paul (UK), brother Tom, daughters-in-law Rita and Trisha, sisters-in-law Chris and Margaret, nephew, nieces, relatives and his many friends in Adare and the UK.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Thursday (13th February) from 6 o’clock, with Removal at 7:30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral Mass Friday (14th February) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery, Adare.vFamily flowers only, please. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland or Mid-Western Cancer Centre. House Strictly Private.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Fleming, late of Cosgrave Park, Moyross, Portrane & Donabate, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, at St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Violet & Catherine, grandsons Michael, Gerard, Charlie, Darren, Ross & Conor, great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Feb. 9th) from 11am to 12 noon, with Removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 1pm Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.