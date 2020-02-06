Deaths in Limerick - February 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia (Padraigín) Lordon Aherne

Glensharrold, Carrigkerry, Limerick 5th February, 2020, suddenly, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, mother Kathleen, sisters Anne, Ellen and Attie, mother-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday, 8th February, from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Sunday, 9th February, for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary C Hogan (née Ryan) of Coolacussane, Dundrum, Tipperary / Limerick.Hogan (Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Lisheendarby, Donohill) February 5th 2020, peacefully at home, Mary C, predeceased by her brother Phil and nephew Eoin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Daniel, daughters Maria, Clare, Áine and Kate, brothers Paddy and Jim (Seamus), sister Noreen (White), grandchildren Jack, Fionn, Tom and Seán, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sue Gray (née Davies) of Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, Limerick. Sue Gray. Late of Watergate, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Pat Gray. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Donna & Lisa, son Tony, grandchildren Louise, Stacy, Dean & Lauren, great-grandchildren Jack, Caoimhe, Luke, Rian & Zoey, sons-in-law, close family friend Lorraine, sister Doreen, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Feb. 7th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday (Feb. 8th) at 10am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.