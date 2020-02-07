Limerick’s latest Lotto winner yet to claim prize as clocks ticks down

SOMEWHERE out there, a new millionaire is walking about but he or she doesn’t even know it.

Meanwhile, a bumper €1m lottery prize is still going a-begging. Over five weeks after the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle, no winner of the €1m top prize has yet come forward.

“There has been no word at all,” a spokesman for the National Lottery said this week but he pointed out that whoever has the winning ticket has until March 31 to claim.

“There is a possibility that the winner knows who he or she is and is just taking some time out to take it all in,” the spokesman said

But he once again urged people to check their tickets which was bought in Ryan’s Centra Store in Askeaton last November.

“The fact that it was purchased on November 24 suggests there is a good chance the ticket may have been a Christmas present,” he continued.

And he urged anybody who gave or received a Millionaire Raffle ticket as a present to check again.

The lucky winner may not be living in Limerick, the spokesman pointed out, or may even be living abroad.

“It is very popular to send them abroad,” and he urged anybody who bought tickets in Askeaton to send to friends or relatives to double-check with them.

“If somebody bought tickets that early, they are going to remember that.”

“We would have hoped to have heard from somebody by now,” the spokesman continued. “But they have until March 31 to claim it.”

He stressed that the winner has the absolute right to remain anonymous.

However, he added: “If they know, and are just taking time out, we would ask them to pick up the phone and give us a call.”

Last February, a ticket bought in Limerick scooped €1m in the Lotto Plus! draw. In April, a scratch card purchase in Abbeyfeale yielded €30,000 for the lucky holder while the June bank holiday saw another scratch card purchase in Abbeyfeale win €20,000 for the lucky holder.

Players can check their tickets at www.lottery.ie