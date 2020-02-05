Deaths in Limerick - February 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Rita Ryan (née Garvey Foley) 26 Deerpark, Adare & Ballinakill Stud, kilfinny, Adare, Limerick Rita Ryan Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mattie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne Daly (Manister), Rita Kiely (Granagh), Chrissie Kennedy (Adare), Eily and Margaret (London). son Mattie (Croom), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare this Thursday evening February 6th 2020 from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmallock cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan of 35 An Cúirt, Monard, Tipperary / Limerick. Ryan (35 An Cúirt, Monard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyryan) February 5th 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Tommy, predeceased by his wife Nonie and son Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary Kinsella, sons Michael, Noel and Peter, brother Denis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence 35 An Cúirt, Monard (E34 FW94) Friday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cluain Arann Respite, Tipperary.



The death has occurred of George Ryan of Lakyle, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick George Ryan Peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Late of Shannon Clothing Co. and Young Munster R.F.C. Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Marion, daughter Jennifer, sons Derek and Gordon, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Karen and Gráinne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Friday evening (7th February) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Funeral Mass Saturday (8th February) at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Shea of O’Shea’s Pub, Ballysimon, Limerick Rita died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved daughter of the late James & Margaret, and sister of the late Paddy, Jack, Mick, Mary, Joan & Anne. Sadly missed by Jude, Mary, Kate, Aidan & Tom Byrne, her other nieces & nephews, relatives, and many close friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (6th Feb.) from 5:30pm. Removal to Mary Magdalen Church, Monaleen at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (7th Feb.) at 10:30am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Leddin of Athlacca, Kilmallock, Limerick Caherconlish, Limerick Maurice (Mossie) Leddin Leddin, Tankardstown, Kilmallock, Inch St Laurence, Caherconlish and formally of Athlacca, Co. Limerick, February 5th 2020. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre. Maurice (Mossy), predeceased by his wife Jenny, his sisters Phil Murphy (U.S.A.), Mary Lennon (Birmingham), Kitty (Mullane), Josie, Bridie, Rita, brothers Thomas, Billyboy, Sean and Patrick. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Anna Hickey, son Willie, son-in-law Michael, daughter in law Orla, grandchildren Jane, James, John, Daibhi and Fia, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursay evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Friday after 12 noon Reqiuem Mass with burial afterwards in Tankardstown Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.