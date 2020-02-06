Barrister urges jurors to put aside disquiet and act forensically in Limerick priest's sex abuse trial

THE trial of a priest who is accused of indecently assaulting a teenage boy at the parochial house in the Limerick parish where he worked is nearing an end.

The 64-year-old has pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to offences which are alleged to have occurred over a 22-month period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The jury of five women and seven men has heard evidence from the complainant who was aged 17 when the first of the offences is alleged to have taken place.

The man, now aged in his early 40s, made a complaint to gardai in 2016 – 26 years afterwards.

In her closing speech to the jury, Lilly Buckley BL, instructed by State Solicitor Aidan Judge, submitted the complainant had given a “clear and vivid” account of what occurred. She said if they were satisfied he was telling the truth, they were entitled to return a guilty verdict.

Mark Nicholas SC urged the jurors to act like scientists and to forensically examine the evidence before them. He submitted there was no corroborative evidence in the case and that there was no “supporting evidence” before them.

“You have to rely entirely on his memory,” he said urging the jurors to put any sense of disquiet to one side.

Judge Martina Baxter will address the jury this Thursday.