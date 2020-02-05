Three men involved in car crash after fleeing burglary scenes in Limerick and Kerry

THREE men have been arrested in connection with retail burglaries in Limerick and North Kerry after they were involved in a car collision this Wednesday morning.

The burglaries took place at premises in Creeves, County Limerick; Ballylongford, in Kerry; Tarbert, Kerry; and Moyvane, in Kerry.

A garda spokesperson said a sum of cash was taken from three of the premises, but they failed to gain access to the fourth premises.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle which was then involved in a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision at Aughrim, Moyvane.

Three males, two in their 20s and one in their late teens, were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Listowel and Tralee Garda Stations.